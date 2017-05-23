Millions missing from Gympie region in lost super

HOW TO FIND YOUR LOST SUPER: Kym Edgar of Gympie's Reg Leis Insurance and Financial Services said yesterday an easy option for finding lost super was to log in and use your MyGov account.

GYMPIE region residents are risking their retirement, with a whopping $16.7 million in lost superannuation from across the region ready to be claimed.

Taken on a broader scale, Queenslanders are missing $2.3 billion in lost super.

"It uses your Tax File Number to locate your accounts, which is also great if you have changed your name in the past,” Ms Edgar said.

"However, once you have found any lost superannuation, we recommend that you talk to your financial adviser before combining all of the funds together. You may find that you lose important benefits such as any insurance cover held within super that you may not want to lose.”

Westpac said it could be easy to forget about old or inactive superannuation accounts and Queenslanders should be getting back what is rightfully theirs.

"With billions sitting in lost super and lots of other super people may have forgotten about, it's one of the biggest financial opportunities to better secure Queenslanders' retirement savings,” said Hannah Oakhill, superannuation spokeswoman at Westpac.

Though the Gympie region's lost super is not insignificant, it has not made the list of lost super hotspots in the state.

Those are:

1. Caneland and Mackay ($49.3 million)

2. Cairns and Earlville ($49.1 million)

3. Clifford Gardens and Toowoomba ($45.3 million)

4. Gladstone and Kin Kora ($33.7 million)

5. Bundaberg ($30.3 million)

Ms Oakhill said there were many reasons Queenslanders may have inactive, missing or lost super.

"You are especially vulnerable to lost super if you have recently moved homes, changed jobs or married,” Ms Oakhill said.

Ms Oakhill said that despite high levels of lost and unclaimed super, the good news is that super is never really lost and is easy to recover.

"In fact we know from what our customers tell us that they put off searching for super because they think it will take a long time, but this isn't actually the case. Super can be found in a few minutes,” Ms Oakhill said.

To help Queenslanders to take rein of their super, Westpac recently launched SuperCheck to help customers find and sort all of their super easier and faster.

Recently Adam Head a 32-year-old travel consultant from Maryborough used SuperCheck and found more than $30,000 across five different accounts that he wasn't aware of.

Commenting on the ease of locating his super, Mr Head said "It took about a minute to locate all my super, so it's great that there are quick and easy ways to help me stay on top of my retirement savings.”

To find out more go to http://info.westpac. com.au/btsuperforlife