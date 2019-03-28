Millions in missing super is costing Gympie region residents

UNCLAIMED SUPER: Gympie region residents have millions of dollars worth of unclaimed or lost super from 2017/2018.

UNCLAIMED SUPER: Gympie region residents have millions of dollars worth of unclaimed or lost super from 2017/2018. Frances Klein

YOU might not have won the $70m from Tuesday night's Ozlotto, but you could be missing a scoop of unclaimed and lost super costing Gympie residents $22 million.

That's right, you heard correctly. There's $22,311.440 in unclaimed and lost super from 2017/2018 in the Gympie region, meaning your retirement might be delayed a little longer.

So, it will come as a surprise that there are 6183 lost or unclaimed superannuation accounts from residents across the Gympie region.

Just up the road at Rainbow Beach there are 185 accounts with upto $703,668 of lost and unclaimed super. Only 30 mins away at Tin Can Bay, there is 667 accounts with upto $1,913.332 of lost and unclaimed super.

In Kilkivan there are 146 accounts with upto $500,359 in unclaimed and lost super,

ATO Assistant Commissioner, Graham Whyte said one of the ATO's priorities is to reunite people with their lost super.

"We're determined to help people find their super and I'm pleased to say that in the past financial year more than $3 billion was consolidated into active super accounts across the country,” he said.

Mr Whyte said people often lose contact with their super funds when they change jobs, move house, or simply forget to update their details.

"We know that more than a third of Australians still hold two or more super accounts,” he said.

"While some people intentionally maintain multiple accounts, a lot of people are unaware of this, and that their super is possibly being eroded by fees.”

Gympie region residents who think they may have lost or unclaimed super are encouraged to make it a priority sooner rather than later.

"Our advice is to remain engaged with your super fund through all stages of your career, not just when you're ready to retire,” Mr Whyte said.