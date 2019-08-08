Millionaire ‘too embarrassed’ to reveal affair

Paul Picone spoke during a hearing at Southport Magistrates Court this morning. Source: Facebook

MILLIONAIRE Paul Picone did not tell police he had an affair with the wife of the ex-bikie accused of stabbing him because he was "embarrassed", a court has been told.

The woman involved has claimed the sexual relationship was not consensual. Her claims were investigated but unsubstantiated, a court heard.

Former Black Uhlans bikie gang member Steven Edward Smith, 33, was committed to stand trial for grievous bodily harm and wounding.

Smith is alleged to have stabbed Mr Picone in the chest at a Mudgeeraba sports field on August 1 last year.

It is alleged the attack was in retaliation for Mr Picone having a relationship with Smith's wife, Carly Smith.

Mr Picone spoke publicly about the incident for the first time this morning during a committal hearing in the Southport Magistrates Court.

Mr Picone said he told police officers on August 5 last year about his relationship with Mrs Smith.

But that detail did not make his official police statement, made in September.

"I chose to leave that out because of embarrassment," he said.

Mr Picone said before the alleged attack he had received a phone call from Mr Smith asking to meet him.

"I don't know why I went out there," he said.

"I wouldn't have gone out there to get bashed, stabbed and kicked."

Steven Edward Smith with solicitor Campbell MacCallum. Picture: Annie Perets

Mr Picone told the court he had seen Mrs Smith earlier that day but thought any sexual contact they had was consensual.

Prosecutor Josie Salzman told the court the allegations made by Mrs Smith were investigated but were unsubstantiated.

Mr Picone has not been charged with sexual assault or rape.

The millionaire gave evidence via video link from a separate room in the courthouse as he was too "scared" to face Smith in court.

Mr Picone entered and exited through an entrance not available to the general public and had a police officer with him while in the Southport Court precincts.

Mrs Smith, who had a cleaning contract with Mr Picone's hotel, gave evidence to the court and told her version of what happened in the hours before her husband allegedly stabbed Mr Picone.

She said she was cleaning a room when Mr Picone came in and forced her to perform a sexual act.

Mrs Smith said she returned home and her husband saw a Snapchat message from Mr Picone.

"I told Steven I didn't want to do it," she said.

Mrs Smith described her husband as "blank" as she told him about the alleged attack.

"He was devastated, he couldn't comprehend," she said.

She told the court her husband said nothing to her but took her phone to call Mr Picone.

She said about five minutes later he got into a car and left, still with a blank look on his face.

Magistrate Mark Howden committed Smith to stand trial.

When asked if he wanted to say anything, Smith said: "No thank you, your Honour".