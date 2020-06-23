Millionaire teen killed in horror Bali crash

An 18-year-old blogger from Russia has died in a motorbike accident in Bali after losing control of the vehicle.

Anastasia Tropitsel, a popular Instagram influencer who became a millionaire at 15, was travelling on the bike alongside her boyfriend Viktor Maydanovich, 30, when he said she began to "wobble" while travelling at more than 90 km/h.

She then lost control of the Kawasaki and collided with a roadside fence, suffering head injuries.

Video footage shows the teen's last moments where she filmed herself on the Ninja 250 motorbike wearing a helmet while smiling into the mirror before capturing a panning sunset view on a beach.

Anastasia, who's real surname is Zubrina, had been a blogger since the age of 12, with an Instagram following of 1.2 million.

She said how she "became a millionaire at 15" from her successful internet presence and would often share motivational posts alongside glamorous travelling snaps of her time in Bali.

"I inspire you to do what you can't," one post reads.

"I grow your wings and send you to go freelance."

Anastasia reportedly stayed in Bali for lockdown after a trip to the island to boost her Instagram.

She was embroiled in a public row with her father just before she died. He had warned her that her online success story was turning to failure, according to the Daily Mail.

"Your business is collapsing," he said.

"Your team is just having fun at your expense. You do not finish your new projects ….

"You have only fun in mind. You have to hold on to your mind and start working if you want to live well."

The publication reported that he claimed her boyfriend "pulls you down" while she accused her father of "burning" her emotionally and betraying her.

Anastasia's 30-year-old boyfriend shared an emotional post online, saying, "My beloved girl is not with us".

"Please, my friends, say your last farewell to her with your good thoughts and meditations. It is very important.

"(Anastasia) was moving at a speed of 80-100 kilometres per hour along a major road, where everybody goes at such a speed.

"She always rode very safely and accurately.

"Then her bike started wobbling."

The most recent post on the teen's Instagram page reads, "Unfortunately, our Nastya is no longer with us. I cannot believe this."

It has been liked more than 650,000 times with over 52,000 comments from people around the world sending their condolences.

