ACCUSED killer John Chardon has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife on the Gold Coast six years ago.

Chardon, who is facing a jury trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court, this morning denied killing his wife Novy Chardon at Upper Coomera on February 6, 2013.

John Chardon was arrested and charged in 2016 in relation to the alleged murder of his wife Novy Chardon. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Novy, 34, disappeared on February 6, 2013. Her body was never found.

A jury is now being empaneled in the trial, which is expected to run for four weeks.