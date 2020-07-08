Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Jul 2020 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HUNDREDS of cannabis plants, worth to almost $1 million in street value, have been seized by police during a raid on a property south of Brisbane.

Logan police executed a search warrant on a property on Ferguson street in Yatala at around 9.30am last Wednesday, July 1.

There they allegedly found 369 cannabis plants growing in a shed and in the bush.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media

The drugs have an estimated street value of close to $920,000, police say.

Hundreds of marijuana plants found on a Queensland property. Picture: supplied
Hundreds of marijuana plants found on a Queensland property. Picture: supplied

Police have charged a 59-year-old Yatala man with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in connection of a drug offence.

He is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media


Originally published as Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid

More Stories

crime editors picks marijuana police investigation raids

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man breaches DVO by cutting up his girlfriend’s Akubra hats

        premium_icon Man breaches DVO by cutting up his girlfriend’s Akubra hats

        News The Goomboorian man destroyed the hats following a fight with the woman over her going to a rodeo with some friends

        ‘Gympie region still has plenty of gold in the community’

        premium_icon ‘Gympie region still has plenty of gold in the community’

        News OPINION: Council work at Tin Can Bay earns high praise from happy local

        • 8th Jul 2020 9:32 AM
        Drunk mechanic attacks vending machine with sledgehammer

        premium_icon Drunk mechanic attacks vending machine with sledgehammer

        News Father-of-three talks to, kicks and punches machine

        34yo deer hunter fined for trespassing without gun permit

        premium_icon 34yo deer hunter fined for trespassing without gun permit

        News Surveillance cameras in the Amamoor State Forest were his undoing