Water infrastructure in Gympie city is to get a $1 million upgrade.
News

Million dollar improvement for Gympie water supply

Shelley Strachan
22nd Jan 2021 11:21 AM
Gympie water infrastructure will get a $1,080,000 boost, as part of $8.9 million in bushfire recovery projects announced today by the Australian and Queensland governments.

Federal Member for Wide Bay and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Llew O‘Brien said the water mains system would be upgraded in Channon Street, Cogan Street, Hughes Terrace, Jane Street, and Tweed Lane, as one of nine Local Economic Recovery projects in bushfire-affected communities across Queensland.

“This is a significant upgrade to Gympie’s water infrastructure, upgrading a number of water mains across the region to provide a secure and reliable water service for residents and supply sufficient water pressure for firefighting,” Mr O’Brien said.

“This will benefit local households and businesses, and ensure firefighters can access the water pressure they need to help them extinguish any blazes that may occur.”

Aerial footage of the Gympie CBD.
The projects announced today are the third round of projects announced in Queensland and the first for 2021. They come from $36.8 million for bushfire recovery projects under the Local Economic Recovery program, announced by the Australian and Queensland governments last year.

Today’s announcement builds on $5.3 million in Local Economic Recovery projects announced for Wide Bay last year, including $1,894,000 to establish a Living FireTech Laboratory in Noosa, $110,000 to reduce overgrown vegetation and clear fuel load near a number of rural connector roads that provide access to and around the Noosa Shire; and $1,610,000 to improve and create new links within a priority section of Noosa’s hinterland trails network.

For more information on the Local Economic Recovery program in Queensland visit www.qra.qld.gov.au/LER

For information on Local Economic Recovery projects funded in Queensland – and across Australia – visit www.bushfirerecovery.gov.au/local-recovery-projects

