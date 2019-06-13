Menu
MAKEOVER: Rainbow Beach will soon look very different, at least from ground level.
MAKEOVER: Rainbow Beach will soon look very different, at least from ground level.
Million-dollar Gympie beach and bush makeover projects

Arthur Gorrie
13th Jun 2019 11:14 AM
UNDERGROUND electricity is part of a $1 million makeover about to get started at Rainbow Beach.

And Imbil will soon have a whole new look, money permitting, according to a progress report to Gympie Region councillors on Thursday.

The report said Rainbow Beach streetscape improvements would change the appearance of the precinct around Rainbow Beach Rd, Kirchner Avenue, Wide Bay Esplanade and Clarkson Drive.

This would follow detailed design work for underground power and new LED street lighting to be installed in association with Energex.

Tender documents were being finalised and preliminary works would start "in the next few weeks,” the report said.

Major electricity undergrounding work should start in October or November, it said.

The council is talking to businesses in the affected area "to help tailor construction contract requirements for pedestrian, traffic and parking management.”

At Imbil, a funding hiccup means the council is still looking for money for streetscape improvements in Yabba Rd, between Diggings Rd and Williams St.

The report said a funding application under the state government's Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program had been unsuccessful and "alternative future funding opportunities will be explored.”

But there has been no such problem with skate park development and a new rail trail between Imbil and Brooloo.

"These projects are part of ongoing work funded by the state government under the Works for Queensland program to establish Imbil and the Mary Valley Recreation Hub,” the report said.

