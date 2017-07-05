Million dollar funding signals job creation for region

FLOW-ON: Artists view of the planned Old Gympie Railway Station RV stopover facility, predicted to boost tourism spending in the CBD.

SEVERAL long-awaited developments across the Gympie Region are now one step closer to reality, with a number of local projects receiving over $2 million in funding.

As part of the latest round of the State Government's 'Building Our Regions' development program, three major projects are expected to begin this month.

They include the transformation of the former Memorial Pool into a youth precinct and recreation hub, RV facilities at Old Gympie Railway Station and the much-needed repair of the Bullock Point boat ramp carpark.

The projects are expected to create up to 13 jobs for the region.

"Infrastructure projects spark jobs growth and flow-on business opportunities, keeping regional Queensland's local economies ticking over and it's communities strong,” Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham said.

"Reinvesting royalties in this latest round of our $375 million Building our Regions program will generate 438 jobs across 65 projects.”

The Building our Regions funding is also responsible for greenlighting the upgrades to Smithfield St, expected to be completed at the end of this year.

The revitalisation of the Memorial Pool site is part of a much larger project from Gympie Regional Council to transform the look and feel of the centre of town.

Gympie council themselves have matched the contribution of the State Government as well.

It's hoped when completed, the new precinct will become an important social, economic and environmental space encouraging physical fitness and health across the community.

At Bullock Point, the rapidly deteriorating, boat ramp carpark will receive a newly sealed, 15-space carpark, with the intent of re-establishing Rainbow Beach and Inskip Point as a prime destination for aquatic fun.

Meanwhile, space for up to 30 RVs and accompanying infrastructure will see Gympie Heritage Railway Precinct come to life - with the goal of increasing tourism and broader economic activity in the area.

All three development applications are currently slated for a construction start date of this month on the Department of State Development's website.

It's unclear at this stage what construction work, if any has begun on the projects.

The boat ramp carpark is expected to be completed in May of next year.

The RV facility and youth precinct have been given an expected completion date of July 2018 and January 2019 respectively.