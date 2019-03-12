Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis. QPS
Crime

Million dollar drug bust at routine traffic stop

12th Mar 2019 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have located more than $1.5 million worth of cannabis during a routine traffic stop near Ipswich last night.

At 7pm officers from Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad were carrying out patrols when they intercepted a Hyundai iLoad on the Warrego Highway at Minden.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis.

A 27-year-old Laidley man was expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today on one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

"The intercept was an outstanding result for not just the Ipswich and Minden areas, but no doubt the south east of Queensland as well, removing such a vast quantity of illegal drug from circulation," Senior Sergeant Glenn Fleming said.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis. QPS
cannabis dangerous drugs drug bust editors picks ipswich crime minden
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Severe storm warning for Gympie

    premium_icon Severe storm warning for Gympie

    News Large hailstones and damaging winds are likely in warning area

    Why must such good news be spoiled by political pettiness?

    premium_icon Why must such good news be spoiled by political pettiness?

    News While we are grateful, we remain incredulous at how long it took

    BREAKING: USC to expand Gympie campus for next semester

    premium_icon BREAKING: USC to expand Gympie campus for next semester

    News $530,000 will be invested to upgrade the Gympie site this year