Millennials lead way in babymoon boom

Earlwood couple Jess Rayner and Steffan Tavares went to Bali before the birth of their daughter. Picture: Jonathan Ng

A GROWING number of ­expectant millennial couples are jetting off on lavish babymoons before the reality of parenthood sets in.

Driven by Instagram influencers and celebrities, the phenomenon has taken off in Australia, with one in five expectant couples taking a babymoon.

Finder.com.au research shows 16 per cent of parents went on a pre-birth holiday in Australia during their third trimester and further 5 per cent took off overseas.

Millennial parents-to-be are following the trend set by stars such as Jennifer Hawkins, who zipped off to Hayman Island with her baby bump and husband Jake Wall in July.

Jess and Steffan on their pre-birth holiday in Bali. Picture: Instagram @itsjessrayner

Earlier this year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a four-day babymoon in Hampshire weeks before baby Archie was born. A pregnant Serena Williams kicked back in Monaco and Jordin Sparks relaxed in Cancun.

Social demographer Mark McCrindle said Millennials had more cash to splash on babymoons because they were starting families later in life.

"Generations before, the time frame between coupling up and having kids used to be shorter. You had kids younger," he said. "Nowadays 31 is the median age of women giving birth. They've had extra career time, longer relationships and they've accumulated more money."

Mr McCrindle believes that young parents are placing more value on taking a pre-baby break than their honeymoons. "Many of the life markers we used to have, like baptisms and confirmations, have faded from society. Traditional life makers have been replaced with new ones like the babymoon," he said.

The couple is among a growing number of Australias heading off on trips before the birth of their children. Picture: Instagram @itsjessrayner

Mark Garrett from Rela­tionships Australia said the trend can have a positive ­impact on mental health.

"Part of the struggle with relationships is finding time to be close together and alone, and it gives them time out to talk about the future and share different perspectives," he said.

Sydney couple Jess Rayner and Steffan Tavares jetted off to Bali for one last hurrah before their daughter Savannah was born.

The Earlwood mother said a babymoon was exactly what the pair needed before the chaos of raising a baby.

"We weren't sure when we were going to get the chance to do something like that again - you can't do much thrillseeking with a baby," Ms Rayner said.

The couple spent $5000 on the two-week holiday while Ms Rayner was in her second trimester.

"We wanted some quality time together … it was definitely worth it," the 25-year-old said.