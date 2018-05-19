Milkshake named grand champ of Gympie Show

GOLD Crest Milkshake, an 18-month-old Limousin bull, has taken out the 2018 Gympie Show's overall grand champion prize.

Darren Hartwig, owner of Gold Crest Limousins at Crows Nest, said his star performer had a big future.

"We have been breeding Limousins for three years and he is our second oldest bull we have got,” Mr Hartwig said.

"We are really rapt that he has won here in Gympie,”

Gold Crest Milkshake has been a star in his show career.

He was grand champion Limousin exhibit at Beef Week this month.

Mr Hartwig hoped the run of form continued after winning the major prize at Gympie yesterday,.

"He (Gold Crest Milkshake) is performing very well,” he said.

"We actually had him at the show here last year where he was a champion as a calf.

"The reason we come to Gympie is to get a profile away from the Darling Downs.

"There is always a good number of cattle people here and the entries up here are very competitive.

"So to win here (in Gympie) is something that we are very proud to have achieved.”