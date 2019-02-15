Milking it for good cause

CREAM OF CROP: Milkin It in Maleny will raise money for Maleny State Primary School's chaplain.

IT'S the charity event you would only find down udder.

In hinterland fashion, stylish crowds will gather next weekend to watch Maleny Dairies' prize winning Guernsey Milkers race each other for a charitable cause.

This illustrious and quirky event in the Sunshine Coast social calendar will be emceed by the legendary Col Finley and his fabulous co-hosts Natalie Weyman and Milli Hutchinson of LifeFlight, with the recent announcement of Myles Pollard of McLeod's Daughters fame.

A charity event with a sprinkle of style, proceeds from the cow races and tickets will go to support the valuable work Chappie Rebecca Francis does at Maleny State Primary School.

Close friend and event organiser Misty Bland believed the event was one way she could support her friend's work.

"She's a very dear friend of mine who just does absolutely amazing work in the school," she said.

"I think there's a misconception about what Chaplains do in schools.

"She goes above and beyond; organises breakfast club to make sure the children are fed, offers support in class - I just felt like this was something I could do to support her."

Get your gumboot's scooting and toes tapping with live entertainment provided by the Gemma Kirby and Jackson Vilani, along with Eleisha and Tam of Aerial Dreaming Entertainment who will be performing their aerial silk routine and swinging from the air pouring champagne for the guests.

Participate in the competitive gumboot throwing challenge, enter fashions in the paddock, purchase a ticket in the cow patty lotto or bid on the fabulous auction items, for the event of the year.

Guests and ticket holders will enjoy canapés, a light meal, games, live entertainment, a glass of champagne upon arrival (all inclusive in the tickets price), with bar facilities available from Brouhaha Brewery.

MILK IT:

When: Saturday, March 2 from 1pm - 6.30pm.

Where: Maleny Dairies, 70 McCarthy Road, Maleny.

Why: Support Maleny Primary's Chappie.

Tickets: $50 with a cow,or $40; eventbrite.com.au/e/malenys-milkin-it-for-charity-2019-tickets-53205533182