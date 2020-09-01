Milk recalled over contamination

A popular brand of almond milk has been recalled over a possible bacterial contamination.

A popular brand of almond milk has been urgently recalled over fears of a possible bacterial contamination, with people told to "seek medical advice".

Milk Lab's almond milk 1-litre cartons are being recalled by company Rio Coffee Pty Ltd, over fears of a possible microbial contamination. Any food with this kind of contamination can cause illness, and people who may have consumed the almond milk who are concerned about their health are urged to "seek medical advice".

⚠️ Food Recall SA only ⚠️ Rio Coffee is recalling their Milk Lab Almond Milk 1L with a Best Before date of 6 AUG 2021... Posted by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) on Monday, 31 August 2020



The cartons being recalled have a best before date of August 6, 2021, and have been on sale at supermarkets, cafes and restaurants in South Australia.

Anyone seeking further information can contact Rio Coffee Pty Ltd.

