Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Black Hawks at Rockhampton Airport
News

Military Police tell residents to 'move on, don't take pics'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Jul 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 5:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S not just the little kids in our community that get excited about the military aircraft being in Rockhampton.

A bunch of plane enthusiasts love to photograph landings of planes and helicopters at the airport with Talisman Sabre providing a great entertaining and unique opportunity for one month every two years.

Unfortunately, some of these aircraft enthusiasts were approached by Military Police in the past week on Rockhampton Airport land (owned by Rockhampton Regional Council) and told to 'move on'.

Sources have told The Morning Bulletin that at least eight groups of people have reported these encounters.

They say the Military Police have told them they have orders from 'high up' to move people on from everywhere but the viewing platforms next to the commercial departure and arrival building.

The reports include one RAAF personnel approaching people taking photographs of a broken down Globemaster - a large transport aircraft - and telling them they cannot take photos of military aircraft.

United States Army UH-60M Blackhawk hovers above Rockhampton Airport during Talisman Saber 2019
United States Army UH-60M Blackhawk hovers above Rockhampton Airport during Talisman Saber 2019 Russell Prothero

Most reports suggest the Military Police are patrolling in mixed groups of Australian defence force personnel and American, and a hire ute with a military dog in the back.

An Australian Defence Force spokesperson told The Bulletin there was no such order.

Talisman Sabre is a joint exercise involving Australian and American defence forces operating at Queensland locations such as Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

The majority of TS19 exercise activities will take place in the existing ADF Shoalwater Bay Training Area and surrounding State Forests near Rockhampton.

Other events will occur around Stanage Bay and the Capricorn Coast, Whitsunday Region (Bowen, Proserpine and surrounding areas), Mackay region (including south of Sarina), Bundaberg and surrounding region, the ADF Townsville Field Training Area and the ADF Evans Head Air Weapons Range.

Following these reports, The Bulletin went to the airport on Saturday after the Talisman Sabre Open Day at the Rockhampton Showgrounds to look at what other aircraft were parked on the tarmac.

More than 100 people gathered to watch four US Blackhawk helicopters warm up, get into formation, take off, fly across the road to the barracks to pick up more gear and people before flying off in the direction of Shoalwater Bay.

australian defence force rockhampton airport talisman sabre 2019
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man who died riding at Imbil remembered as a 'beautiful man'

    premium_icon Man who died riding at Imbil remembered as a 'beautiful man'

    News 'Since February we had been in touch almost every day of the week'

    Flu just a sick excuse as emergency departments fill up

    premium_icon Flu just a sick excuse as emergency departments fill up

    News "...there is a wider trend, year on year, seeing big increases"

    Hinterland pub gets surprise visit

    premium_icon Hinterland pub gets surprise visit

    Offbeat Hotel makes news... and adds to rich history.