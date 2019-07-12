Miley opens up on ‘complex’ marriage

Miley Cyrus has said she is still "still sexually attracted to women" despite her marriage to Aussie star Liam Hemsworth.

Speaking in the new issue of US Elle, the singer said people are "confused" by the couple's "complex and modern" marriage.

Cyrus, who identifies as queer, told the magazine: "I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth on their wedding day last December. The singer described her marriage as “complex and modern”. Picture: Getty Images

Cyrus said she didn't feel the need to publicly explain the couple's union, saying, "I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it.

"I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f**king apron cooking dinner? … I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women."

Cyrus said in marrying Hemsworth she made "a partner decision".

"This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

Miley Cyrus formerly dated supermodel Stella Maxwell, who’s now in a relationship with Kristen Stewart. Picture: Instagram

Cyrus also spoke about the expectations put on women in society. "We're expected to keep the planet populated, and when that isn't a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you - even if you become pregnant in a violent situation.

"If you don't want children, people feel sorry for you, like you're a cold, heartless b***h who's not capable of love. Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first."

Cyrus also spoke about not wanting children until we "fix the planet up".

"Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I'm not bringing in another person to deal with that."

Cyrus and Hemsworth began dating in 2010 after they met on the set of the romantic weepy, The Last Song.

They became engaged in 2012 but split in 2013. They rekindled their romance in 2016 and cyrus confirmed they were engaged during an appearance on the Ellen show.

The couple married last December in an intimate ceremony at the singer's Nashville home.