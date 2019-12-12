Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NATIVE TITLE RECOGNISED: The Auburn Hawkwood people have had their ownership of more than 330 hectares of land recognised officially by the Federal Court.
NATIVE TITLE RECOGNISED: The Auburn Hawkwood people have had their ownership of more than 330 hectares of land recognised officially by the Federal Court.
Council News

MILESTONE MOMENT: Huge native title claim recognised

Alex Treacy
11th Dec 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 12th Dec 2019 10:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Auburn Hawkwood people's native title rights over more than 330 hectares of land and waters north of Chinchilla and west of Mundubbera in Central Queensland have been recognised by the Federal Court.

The recognition, announced in a special hearing in Brisbane late last month, acknowledged the Auburn Hawkwood people's history with the land and protected their rights for future generations.

This determination recognises the Auburn Hawkwood people's rights to fish, hunt, hold ceremonies, and pass on dreaming stories and bush lore on their ancestral land.

Traditional owner Christine Bosworth said the Federal Court move marked a significant milestone for her people.

"The recognition of our connection to this land ensures the Auburn Hawkwood people can now work with government and pastoralists to properly manage the country in an environmental and sustainable way - like our ancestors did before us," Mrs Bosworth said.

"This determination is another step on our journey and empowers us.

"We are connected both spiritually and physically to our land, it holds our history, our names, our stories and our healing and burial places."

This determination recognises exclusive native title rights and interests over more than 159 hectares, and non-exclusive native title rights and interests over more than 170 hectares of land.

auburn hawkwood people mundubbera native title claim north burnett regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        158 properties still without power across Gympie

        premium_icon 158 properties still without power across Gympie

        Weather There were 2365 properties without power following last night’s storm, which delivered patchy rain across the region

        • 12th Dec 2019 9:39 AM
        VOTE NOW: Who will be Gympie's Athlete of the year?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who will be Gympie's Athlete of the year?

        News The search for the Gympie region’s Athlete of the Year 2019 is on, and we have...

        Fire disaster relief on the way for the Gympie region

        premium_icon Fire disaster relief on the way for the Gympie region

        News Federal and state governments have announce emergency relief money for our...

        Historic day to officially open Gympie’s new cricket hub

        premium_icon Historic day to officially open Gympie’s new cricket hub

        News ‘This infrastructure will allow us to hold bigger carnivals, both senior and...