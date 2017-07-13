Mild weather provides good conditions to wet a line

GOTCHA: Today, offshore winds will ease right back to be variable, about 10 knots becoming northerly 10 to 15 knots during the day and seas below a metre, increasing to around one metre during the evening. Looking like great conditions right through the weekend with lighter winds and fine weather.

There have been good catches of quality red emperor, yellowfin tuna, gold spot wrasse, Moses perch, hussar, jobfish, pearl perch, spangled emperor and heaps of good tuskies from Double Island Point. North Reefs had solid snapper, cobia and Moses perch, mackerel, maori cod, coral bream, pearl perch and small mouth nannygai. Big cobia, snapper, coral trout, gold spot wrasse and sweetlip from Sunshine Reef. Cobia, pearl perch, snapper and pigfish from wide Caloundra. School mackerel, sweetlip, tusk fish and cod from Coolum Reef. Snapper, hussar and tusk fish from the Hards.

Kevin Hade caught this quality snapper on the Hards Reef over the weekend. Contributed

There have been plenty of tuna and mackerel in Laguna Bay recently. Mackerel, tuna, sweetlip, tusk fish and cod from Coolum. Snapper, hussar and tusk fish from the Hards. Sweetlip and school mackerel from Raper Shoal. Snapper, tusk fish and sweetlip from Caloundra 12 mile. Mac Tuna, grass sweetlip, snapper and school mackerel from Arkwright shoal and off Coolum.

The reefs off Rainbow Beach and DIP have had good snapper, stacks of pearlies, nannygai, red emperor, hussar, scarlet sea perch, sweetlip, pearl perch, plenty of tuskfish and cobia, long tail tuna and cod about 20nm north and 15nm east of Wide Bay Bar. Out wide you can expect some big red emperor and spangled emperor, particularly using live bait.

Ben Ryan and Cooper's holiday catch yesterday of flathead and bream. Contributed

Local reports on the inshore reefs in Hervey Bay include mack tuna, queenfish, school and grey mackerel between Urangan and Woody Islands. Snapper and golden trevally closer to Fraser in Platypus Bay and off Moon Point. Snapper, a few coral trout, mangrove jack school mackerel and a few red emperor in the southern gutters.

Fraser Island has been providing dart, whiting, bream and a few good Spanish mackerel along the surf gutters. Best to travel on low tide, drive cautiously and keep your eyes open for washouts and other fishers and their kids running about during the holiday period.

Threadfin salmon, jew, bream and jew in the Mary River at Hervey Bay. Squid around the rock ledges and weed beds. The winter whiting are running out from Gatakers Bay, Tinnanbar and out from Woodgate. Bream, whiting, flathead and a few tailor feeding throughout the Sandy Straits.

Tailor, bream, flathead and dart have been present along the beaches and Inskip Point. A few flathead and bream from Carlow Point. Golden trevally in Kauri Creek.

In Borumba Dam, the cooler weather has the bass schooling in the deeper holes, so best to use your sounder to locate the fish and use ice jigs sooty grunter good bass and golden perch on trolled hard bodied lures, live shrimp and small metal slugs in the Mary River and its tributaries.

Taj Kick landed a few quality writing from the Maroochy River. Contributed

In Noosa, quality tailor, bream, flathead and trevally from the river mouth. Golden trevally, bream and flathead from Munna Point. The crew on Noosa River Fishing Safari caught and released three flathead, 68cm, 70cm and 74cm on three consecutive casts in the Tewantin stretch the other day.

Bream 32cm and 38cm taken on whole prawn baits as well as a few trevally, flathead and tailor in the Woods Bay. Plenty of bream throughout the lower river. Luderick just starting up at the rocks at the river mouth.

Tailor and flathead from the Maroochydore river mouth. Giant and golden trevally, tailor, and try for jew over night from the Cod Hole. Tailor and bream from Yinni Street. Flathead in the mouth of Eudlo Creek. Jew and the odd jack in the upper reaches. Whiting, bream and flathead in the southern channel.

Jew and tailor overnight off Pt Cartwright, Mooloolaba. Squid and plenty of bream from the rock walls and moorings. Plenty of good Gar fish been caught in the La Balsa Sand basin. Big bream and trevally around the boat moorings. Golden and giant trevally around Minyama Island. Flathead and bream from McKenzies Bridge. Good size trevally and several bream along the rock walls at the river mouth.

Caloundra has seen great tailor and big bream from the northern tip of Bribie and off Shelly Beach. Bream, flathead and trevally from the boardwalk and also along Military Jetty. Bream and flathead along golden beach. Bream, trevally and Tailor in Pelican Waters. Jew and tailor in the deeper holes of the northern passage over night.