Mike takes on top role at Gympie Probus

AT THE HELM: Past president Bevan Nahrung (left) hands over to incoming Gympie Probus Club president Mike Jeffries.

THE Gympie Probus Club baton has been passed to new president Mike Jeffries.

Mike took over the role from outgoing president Bevan Nahrung at the club's recent changeover lunch.

Wide Bay Liaison Officer Pam Carlson presided over the election of office bearers for the coming year while visiting Mt Ommaney club member Judy Bishop presented the new executive officers with their badges of office.

The function was well attended and a very lively affair with Judy's husband Peter filling the guest speaker slot.

LEFT: Gympie Probus Club's Bevan Nahrung (left) and Pam Carlson (right) with new members Dell and Jack Cole.

Peter spoke about growing up in Melbourne and some of his boyhood activities which had a lot of the audience nodding in agreement.

His talk touched home when he spoke of his personal ideals and how he approaches life.

New Gympie Probus Club members Jack and Dell Cole were inducted by Pam Carlson and club poet Lyn Bunkum, entertained with poetry before members joined in the Probus song.

ABOVE: Colourful Gympie Probus Club members at the morning tea at Gunabul (from left) Kay Wright, Joan Britnell, Keith Bunkum and Lyn Bunkum.

The following week, the club held its now traditional morning tea at Gunabul restaurant to welcome the new committee.

This is always a very social occasion with fellowship enjoyed by all.