Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAUGHT: The midwife wrote a letter of apology to the store after she stole a pregnancy test.
CAUGHT: The midwife wrote a letter of apology to the store after she stole a pregnancy test. Trevor Veale
Crime

Midwife steals pregnancy test while trying to hide pregnancy

Meg Gannon
by
5th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ATTEMPT to conceal a pregnancy landed a registered midwife in Dalby Magistrate Court on Tuesday, charged with unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Angeline Ivkovic pleaded guilty to stealing an early pregnancy test from a shopping centre in Tara on June 9.

CCTV footage shows Ivkovic removing the test from the shelf, and carrying it to another aisle.

She then removed the test from the box, and hid it under her sleeves.

She replaced the box on a shelf and left the store. Ivkovic said she paid for the item shortly after and had delivered a written apology to the store.

"It was a really stupid thing to do," she said.

Ivkovic claimed she was trying to conceal the pregnancy, but described the move as "stupid" as she then had to tell police why she stole the test.

The defendant asked Magistrate Tracy Mossop if she could get away with a fine and no conviction as she didn't want the conviction to affect her job.

Ms Mossop fined Ivkovic $100 and did not record a conviction. She was not required to pay restitution as she had already paid for the item.

dalby dalby magistrates court stealing tara
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    How to miss the big swell to hook a monster

    premium_icon How to miss the big swell to hook a monster

    News With some pretty average conditions last weekend the offshore crews were stuck in dry dock.

    • 5th Jul 2019 4:00 PM
    Drought review to secure future of Queensland farmers

    Drought review to secure future of Queensland farmers

    Rural Why the drought conversation needs to keep going.

    BREAKING: Man to be airlifted after serious ladder fall

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man to be airlifted after serious ladder fall

    News The man fell from a ladder at a private property in Curra.

    Tino and 5 other legendary stories from Gympie sport

    Tino and 5 other legendary stories from Gympie sport

    News It has been a busy few weeks in sport, there is plenty happening.