CAR CRASH: One man was taken to the Gympie Hospital after a car crash on the Bruce Highway earlier this morning. File

ONE MAN was involved in a single vehicle crash last night on the Bruce Highway.

Paramedics were called to the crash at 12:43am near Bauple.

The man in his 50's was transported to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with back and chest pains.