A LATE night Gympie crash has left one man in hospital, the Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed.

QAS Media reported earlier this morning that paramedics had attended a single vehicle crash reported on Grabs Lane at 11.55pm.

"A male in their 50s was complaining of a headache and transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital,” the media statement read.

It is unclear if there were any other occupants in the vehicle.