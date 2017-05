Ambulance crews attended a Red Hill Rd address this afternoon after a man fell from a ladder.

A MIDDLE-aged man has been transported to Gympie Hospital with chest pains after falling eight metres from a ladder this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the Red Hill Rd Address just after 1pm.

A QAS spokesman said the man was concious upon the crew's arrival, and was subsequently taken to Gympie General Hospital.