Schumacher’s son furious over photos

Little is known about Michael Schumacher’s condition.

F1 legend Michael Schumacher's son Mick has blasted fake family pictures that have emerged online.

The 19-year-old, who currently races in F2, took to Twitter to set the record straight over several popular images that allegedly showed him and sister Gina, 21, as kids with their dad, The Sun reports.

Thousands of fans have shared the snaps on social media.

But Mick tweeted a warning to let everyone know that the children appearing in the shots were neither him nor his sibling.

Along with the pictures, he wrote: "These photos are often published because they supposedly show me as a child with my father.

"To clarify: these pictures here do NOT show me, and neither do they show Gina.

"I'm sorry for the people in these photos. I can only appeal to all media to remove them from their archives."

It remains unclear who the children actually are in the photos, but the younger Schumacher is obviously just as protective over his family's privacy as his iconic seven-time F1 champion father.

The German suffered serious head injuries from a skiing accident in 2013 and has not been seen in public since.

Very little is known about the 50-year-old's recovery as he continues to be treated at his home in Switzerland.

Mick Schumacher is well on the way to following in his dad's footsteps and won the F3 title last year, leading to him being selected for Ferrari's driver academy.

He said joining Ferrari will help "extract whatever helps" him to achieve his "dream, racing in Formula 1".

The Official Michael Schumacher App, described as "virtual museum" of the driver's achievements, has been released by the stricken-star's family.

Last month the racing icon's manager Sabine Kehm, who has honoued the family's wishes by remained tight-lipped about Schumacher's medical condition since his tragic accident, opened up about his relationship with his family, including wife Corrina.

Asked about how the Ferrari ace would escape the intense demands of a racing driver and world-famous celebrity, Kehm told F1's official podcast Beyond The Grid: "Michael clearly had his family.

"Corinna, they were such a perfect couple and they are still a perfect couple if you ask me.

"When he went home and the kids would come in, Formula One was far away. And he needed that privacy.

"His family has always been his charger in a way."

"Family-wise he was - and still is - really close with his family," she added. "Secondly, Michael managed to have friends from his childhood until now.

"That's a nice thing as well, he's always had them around ... he has a bunch of close and very good friends."

Schumacher's public persona during his racing days was very much an ice-cold, calculated competitor but Kehm revealed he was much different behind-the-scenes.

One example was the personal relationships he maintained with everyone in the Ferrari garage. "He wanted to have the birthdays of everybody and we needed to give Christmas wishes and presents to everybody," Kehm said.

"He would always in length think about what present to give each person, that was something that was really important to him.

"He knew he was demanding and wanted to reward them in a way.

"Michael has always been a very warm person, even in the racing environment. But he didn't want this to be seen on the outside because he thought it would take away some of the competitiveness.

"He very clearly divided those two personas. Sport at that level is a lot of mind games - he wanted to come across as confident and strong."

With The Sun