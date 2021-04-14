Mick Fanning the new face of F45’s yoga revolution

As well as coming out surfing retirement this month, former world champion Mick Fanning has revealed his next business venture, opening a yoga and pilates-based fitness studio in Byron Bay.

The Gold Coast surfer is the face of new fitness concept FS8, from the team behind F45, which combines yoga, pilates and tone and will launch across eight studios nationally this month - including in Newstead, in inner-Brisbane, and Noosa.

Fanning, who sold off his successful Balter Brewing venture in 2019, also bought into the business by purchasing the upcoming Byron Bay franchise.

Mick Fanning is the face of new fitness studio FS8, owned by F45. He will open his own outlet in Byron Bay. Picture: Richard Dobson

"I'm always looking at businesses … and Byron is one of those places where I think it'll do really well," said Fanning, adding that he started yoga two decades ago to help manage his scoliosis.

"Yoga, pilates and tone is something I've used throughout my career. It was something that really helped with obviously strengthening the core but also lengthening muscles while strengthening them.

"People forget you've got to stretch, everyone just goes to the gym and lifts weights most of the time, but I find pilates, yoga and tone are ways to not only work out but for me having scoliosis I just feel straighter after it, which is perfect."

Mick Fanning is the face of FS8, a new fitness movement from the team behind F45 Training. Picture: Supplied

Fanning is currently training up to five days a week as he prepares to return to competitive surfing, having accepted a wildcard at this month's World Surf League leg in Narrabeen.

While he was content walking away from the sport in 2018, he said opportunities last year to return as a wildcard gave him a goal during his recovery from knee surgery.

"When I left I didn't have a huge burning desire, I sort of lost that fire, actually," Fanning said.

"But over the last year I had knee surgery and it sort of gave me a really good goal to work towards to get my knee back to 100 per cent and at the end of it I get to challenge myself against the world's best surfers."

"I just wanted to throw my hat into the ring one more time."

"Who knows; It might spark something, but I'm happy being at home and I'm happy just hanging with the family."

Originally published as Mick Fanning the new face of F45's yoga revolution