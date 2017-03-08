Mick Curran: I have fond memories of the 80s

IT HAS been interesting to observe the buzz around the media story created by news.com.au on Gympie being an 80's town.

My office has been overwhelmed by media calls and has been contacted by media outlets as far afield as the United States of America - such is the great love for the 1980's era.

I have fond memories myself of this region in the 80's - the great music, the great cars, the rugby league, the cricket world series, the perms - well maybe not the perms.

Media has highlighted several local businesses that embrace the 1980's in our town - the new roller skating rink, the video store and the Pizza Hut Restaurant - let's remember to thank these businesses for the publicity for our region by continuing to support them. Local business is so important to our region. It makes us unique to other places and we should get behind them.

Best of all though, it is the values that we held dear to us in the 1980's that we still hold close today that make our region really something special.

It is being friendly and saying good morning with a smile to strangers, it is helping out your neighbours, being a good mate, being active in the community and pulling together in a crisis.\

Our region actually has changed for the better since the 80s - we have new infrastructure, tourism and technology, significant new business and residential development and a lot more people - but importantly we have kept the 80's values that we loved and the smile and friendly wave.