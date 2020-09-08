Michelle Obama's candid marriage confession

Michelle Obama explained that at times she wanted to "push Barack out of the window", in a candid conversation about her high-profile marriage during the most recent episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast.

The former First Lady, who will celebrate her 28th wedding anniversary with husband Barack Obama next month, spoke candidly about the up and downs of her marriage with guest, US television host Conan O'Brien.

"There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window," the 56-year-old said.

"And I say that because it's like, you've got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn't mean you quit.

"And these periods can last a long time. They can last years."

Mrs Obama, who shares two daughters with her husband, went on to say that people should view searching for a partner like assembling an all-star basketball team, and that a person should ideally pick the absolute best person to be with.

"You want LeBron (James). You don't want the guy, third row on the bench, who didn't make the team, but we often don't think about that," she said.

"What you're supposed to say, is, 'I have married LeBron. My version of LeBron'."

Michelle and Barack Obama have been married for 28 years. Picture: Supplied

The Becoming author also stressed the importance of giving yourself time to see the person you're dating "in an array of situations."

"There's no magic way to make that happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen," she said.

"You can't Tinder your way into a long-term relationship," she concluded.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Michelle's candid marriage confession