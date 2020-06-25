Michael champions life-changing support

Disability advocate Michael Condon has been selected as a "local champion" for the Queensland Disability Network.

DISABILITY advocate Michael Condon has been chosen as one of Queensland’s “local champions” to connect people eligible for the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Representing the Queensland Disability Network (QDN) for the NDIS Targeted Outreach Program, Michael will help local families navigate the Federal Government welfare scheme that has gone into full operation this year after being legislated in 2013.

Under the scheme, Michael has set up his own lawn mowing business as well as gaining support at home that helps him live independently.

He said it gives people with disabilities more control over their lives.

“My life has changed for the better since joining the NDIS,” he said.

“It gives people more choices and also more control over their lives.

Michael Condon talks with reporter Arthur Gorrie during documentary filming outside The Gympie Times office.

“It has made it possible to have more transport options to get to work and appointments as they are quite limited here in Gympie.”

Yesterday, a film crew spent the day with Michael filming an NDIS advertisement that will air on the QDN website in the next two weeks and on its Facebook page

Born and bred in Gympie, the former St Patrick’s College student is using his well-known voice in the community to help people learn about the scheme’s possibilities.

“I have grown up here and a lot of locals know me,” he said.

“I went to school here and I talk to a lot of people and like being part of groups.

“I have some runs on the boards in talking about disability and know that I want to make it better and let people know how NDIS can change their lives.”

Mr Condon will be speaking at schools and disability networks and has information available for families.

Alternatively, they can contact the NDIS Targeted Outreach Project Team for free help to apply on 1300 363 783, email targetedoutreach@qdn.org.au or visit www.qdn.org.au.