Michael and Kyly Clarke’s health scare nightmare

THE nation is used to seeing cricket legend Michael Clarke calm and composed on the field. But sitting down with wife Kyly Clarke for a tell-all interview with A Current Affair, the skilled batsman revealed his most terrifying moment struck him well away from the pitch.

"I think the scariest part for me was the unknown. I didn't know exactly what was wrong," the former Test captain said.

Michael Clarke recalled the moment his three-and-a-half year old daughter Kelsey-Lee suffered a serious asthma attack, saying he didn't even wait for the ambulance.

"All I could see, hear and feel was that she was having trouble breathing," he said.

"I think you (Kyly) rang the ambulance and in the meantime I said, 'Nah, I'm not going to wait for the ambulance, get in the car.'"

At the time, the first-time parents sprang into action, rushing their little girl to the hospital with no other plan than to get help.

"We were really shocked. Obviously we weren't confident parents because she's our firstborn. She's only young," Kyly explained.

"I guess you need time being a parent to wise up about these things and understand what they are.

"We just looked at each other and thought best case scenario is to rush her to the hospital … she just couldn't breathe properly."

Shortly after the Clarkes' frantic dash to the emergency room, little Kelsey-Lee was diagnosed with a condition that one in 10 Aussies suffer from: asthma.

"You don't want to be there, as a parent. You don't want to see your child in that hospital," Michael said of his little girl's hospital stay. "It's a horrible feeling, to be honest."

Kelsey-Lee was admitted to hospital for an unknown health issue before doctors diagnosed her condition. Picture: Instagram @kylyclarke

While the doctors said she could grow out of it, Michael and Kyly began researching other options.

While doctors said there was a chance she'd grow out of her asthma, Kelsey-Lee was still prescribed six puffs of Ventolin a day.

Desperate for another option, Michael and Kyly also bought a digital device, Respiri, which helps monitor those with asthma and detects early warning signs of an attack.

"Now if I feel if something is not right, I've got an option to get some information into my brain before making a decision," Michael said.

"Do we need to take her to the GP, or do we rush her to emergency? Now we have some options."

Michael and Kyly Clarke are committed to doing everything they can to help Kelsey-Lee manage her condition. Picture: A Current Affair

Michael and Kyly have invested in the device, which is not yet approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. The device's readings are stored in an electronic diary that can be passed on to doctors.

"The last thing I think we're trying to do is get parents to become GPs or doctors, that's not our job," Michael said.

"Our role is to try and give as much information as we can to the GP so he can make an expert decision because we are not experts in this field."

When asked what the future holds for the Clarkes, Michael only has one wish.

"A healthy, happy little girl," he said.