Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Mexican national has drowned while swimming at an unpatrolled beach off Brunswick Heads. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS
A Mexican national has drowned while swimming at an unpatrolled beach off Brunswick Heads. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS
News

Tourist drowns at Northern NSW beach

by Michael Saunders, Emily Halloran and Liana Turner
1st Feb 2019 8:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MEXICAN national has drowned while swimming at a northern NSW beach yesterday.

The 36-year-old man was swimming at an unpatrolled Brunswick Heads beach about 11:50am yesterday when he got caught in a rip.

In a statement, SLS NSW said the man was swimming with a group in the waters approximately 100 metres to the south of the surf club when he got into trouble in a rip current..

A female friend who was on shore witnessed the incident and frantically attracted the attention of two surfers in the area who were able to pull the unconscious swimmer onto their boards where they commenced CPR while paddling to shore.

Surf lifesaving assets including a Far North Coast Duty Officer, the Support Operations team, and an Australian Lifeguard Service Lifeguard from Byron Bay were all tasked to attend the scene.

Once the man was returned to the shore intensive CPR with the ALS Lifeguard racing to the Brunswick clubhouse to retrieve a defibrillator to assist.

Despite the joint efforts of everyone involved all efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steven Pearce said that while the incident had a tragic outcome the joint efforts of the responders couldn't be faulted.

"The ALS lifeguards, police, paramedics, and of course the members of the public did their best under very difficult circumstances and did everything possible to help the swimmer.

"On behalf of the entire Surf Life Saving community we would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of the man who tragically lost his life," said Mr Pearce.

At the time of the incident the swell was around four foot and has been described as "challenging" for swimming.

Today's fatality lifts the NSW coastal drowning toll to 23 since last July and has prompted lifesavers to urge the public to head to Byron Bay Main Beach, which is the closest beach in the area on weekdays.

A post mortem examination will be conducted in coming days to determine the cause of death.

It's believed the man had been working in the district and police are liaising with the Mexican Embassy.

brunswick heads drown editors picks mexican nsw beach tourist

Top Stories

    Public spending on private schools soars

    premium_icon Public spending on private schools soars

    Education TAXPAYER spending has grown at least three times faster for private schools than for state schools over the past five years, new data reveals.

    • 1st Feb 2019 12:32 PM
    STONED: 3 drug affected local men caught behind the wheel

    premium_icon STONED: 3 drug affected local men caught behind the wheel

    News TIMOTHY Jones, 30, of North Deep Creek was caught at Kin Kin.

    The Gympie boy with a strong message to all adults

    premium_icon The Gympie boy with a strong message to all adults

    News A 7-year-old boy spent his holidays cleaning up the Gympie region.

    Law goes mobile, to deliver a Gympie approach

    premium_icon Law goes mobile, to deliver a Gympie approach

    News 'Friendly, honest and approachable', new firm delivers your rights