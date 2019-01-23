Meth, weapons and stolen boat seized in massive police sting

METH, cannabis and a stolen boat was among multiple items police seized in a massive drug raid on more than a dozen homes across the Sunshine Coast.

Detectives from Noosa Heads Criminal Investigation Branch executed 16 search warrants as part of joint Operation Taipan II which followed up on vital information provided by members of the public relating to local criminal activity.

During the searches police uncovered cannabis, methylamphetamine, prescriptions drugs, a taser and a boxed lab at a Tewantin address.

Stolen property including an EPIRB was located as well as a boat taken from the Noosa River two years ago.

Police charged 14 people with drug, weapon and property offences following raids yesterday at various locations across Coolum, Noosa and Cooroy.

They have been charged with 29 drugs, weapons and property offences as a result of the operation and follow up investigations will continue.

Sunshine Coast Police have praised the local community for their assistance and continue to urge anyone with further information to come forward.