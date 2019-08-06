METH WARS: Gympie's part in a national problem

CLANDESTINE drug laboratories are becoming a part of the Australian suburban and rural environment and Gympie is a worsening part of the national picture, latest figures indicate.

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission's new Illicit Drugs Data Report for 2017-18 shows Queensland accounted for more than a third of clandestine drug labs detected by police in Australia.

And Queensland police figures for Gympie's Wide Bay Burnett Region show a significant increase in drug offences detected over the 12 months to the end of July.

The ACIC report showed Queensland had far more than its share of drug lab seizures during the year, 141 compared to 86 in far more populous New South Wales and 98 in Victoria.

Although the overall state figures available yesterday could not be broken down into regions within each state, Queensland police data tells of a substantial increase in detected drug offences in Gympie's Wide Bay Burnett region.

The 313 drug offences recorded in the year to July 31 last year in Wide Bay Burnett compared with 408 in the comparable 12 months just ended.

But most of the increase seems to have been in possession offences, rather than more serious trafficking or production matters.

Drug trafficking charges, for example, dropped from eight in the 12 months ended July 31, last year to one in the year ended last Wednesday.

Possession offences increased from 134 to 188 and production offences detected by police hovered at an almost unchanged 16 in the most recent year, compared to 17 in the year before.

The number of selling or supply offences also stayed almost the same, dropping one from five in the earlier year to 4 in the more recent 12 months period.

Queensland overall recorded 8617 drug offences, compared to 7116 previously, 3510 for possession (up from 3241).