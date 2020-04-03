Meth-supplier mum halts Gympie court with medical emergency

A GYMPIE mum who supplied dangerous drugs to her friends and for herself was half an hour late for her sentencing in Gympie District Court yesterday, and then suffered such severe chest pain half way through her appearance that the court had to be adjourned.

Kara-Lea Mayfield, 26, pleaded guilty to six charges of supplying dangerous drugs when she appeared, supported by her mother and her two siblings.

On June 4, 2018, two men were detained by police when they searched a Southside address.

Phones and a SIM card found there revealed six messages from Mayfield over a two month period, arranging the supply of methamphetamine for herself and others.

Crown Prosecutor Katrina Overell said yesterday all the amounts were small and for personal use.

Police approached Mayfield on November 7, 2018, but she declined to participate in an interview and was issued a notice to appear.

She was remanded in custody late last year and served five days for possessing a knife and utensils.

The court treated the severity of the drug offences as “street level supplies”.

Judge Bernard Porter said supplying dangerous drugs was a very serious offence which needed a strong deterrence.

“Getting involved with the supplies of dangerous drugs can easily result in her spending an awfully long time in jail and life as she knows it being effectively denied to her,” Judge Porter said.

Outside Gympie District Court.

The court heard Mayfield was born and raised in Mt Isa and attended school to Year 10. She fell pregnant with her child in Year 10. Her son is now 11-years-old and with no father figure.

The court heard Mayfield suffers from anxiety and doesn’t do well in crowds.

Her barrister Simone Bain suggested Mayfield could go on a health care plan while seeking some sort of psychologist or other health practitioner that could help her to get to the next stage in her drug treatment.

“She instructs that she first started using drugs at 18,” Ms Bain said. “She describes popping pills and what she thought were ecstasy pills and she didn’t get introduced to methamphetamines until she was in her 20s. It escalated to the point she was injecting methamphetamines up to twice a day.”

“She made no money and didn’t take a cut from methamphetamines,” Ms Bain said.

The court was told Mayfield last used about six weeks ago. She has tried recently to get appointments to see a counsellor but she can’t see that person at the moment due to the virus situation,” Ms Bain said.

Mayfield was placed on two years on probation with two specific requirements including submitting to regular drug tests and that she submit to psychological treatment.

She must report to her probation officer in the time and attend counselling.