Meth, pot stash found in rental van drug bust at Tin Can Bay

Two people in a rental van were busted possessing ice and marijuana in Tin Can Bay last week. FILE PHOTO

Two people in a rental van were busted possessing ice and marijuana in Tin Can Bay last week. FILE PHOTO Brian Cassidy

TWO people will face the Gympie Magistrates Court later this month after a rental van drug bust at Tin Can Bay last Wednesday.

Queensland Police Service media reported officers pulled over the van at about 1:30pm on Tin Can Bay Road on July 31 "for an unrelated matter” before searching the two occupants, a 25-year-old Kippa Ring Man and a 20-year-old Deception Bay woman.

The QPS statement said the officers found unspecified quantities of meth on both of them, as well as marijuana and "a sum of cash” on the woman.

More drugs and utensils were found in the van.

"Both the man and woman were charged with possess dangerous drugs exceeding schedule 3 but not schedule 4, possess dangerous drugs, possess property connected to a drug offence and possess utensil/property,” the QPS statement said.

The pair are set to face the court on August 26.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901473258