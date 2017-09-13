Meth leads to big trouble for two in Gympie court

ICE: Methamphetamine led to serious trouble for two men before Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

'You decide,' says Gympie court

A YOUNG Southside man has been told only he can make the decisions which will keep him out of jail for drug offences.

"I've repeatedly told you that you don't have to go down that track,” Gympie magistrate M Baldwin told Brayden Anthony Lovett on Monday.

Lovett had pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine in his car on the Bruce Hwy in the early minutes of August 18.

The court was told police found 0.34g of crystal meth when they searched him and his car at 12.05am.

"You have to look in the mirror and ask yourself if you want to end up in jail and start the revolving door,” Mrs Baldwin said.

Offering him probation with drug testing, she said: "If you can't do without drugs you may as well say no now.”

With his agreement, Mrs Baldwin placed him on nine months' probation.

Ice break spree

A NARANGBA man who stole petrol worth more than $473, while driving disqualified, was on a "fairly significant drug bender at the time (involving ice),” the man's lawyer told Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Trevor Edgar Topfer, 38, who appeared by video link from jail, pleaded guilty to seven petrol drive-off offences at service stations between North Lakes and Bribie Island to Glasshouse and Gin Gin.

He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified at Morayfield on June 29.

The court was told Topfer had been disqualified earlier in the year and would now be banned from driving two years for breaching that disqualification.

Magistrate M Baldwin also fined Topfer $800 and ordered restitution for the petrol.

She sentenced him to six months' jail, with parole release on November 23, after two months already served.

He now faces eight months' parole and will have another six-month sentence suspended for two years.