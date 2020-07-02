Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver, with ice in system, in drug counselling when caught

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STATION hand was intercepted driving in Rockhampton with methamphetamines and marijuana in his system.

Jeremiah Carbine, 20, pleaded guilty on June 29 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving and one of driving while unlicensed - repeat unlicensed driver.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said police intercepted Carbine driving a black Holden sedan on Main St, Park Avenue, about 5.50pm on March 20.

RELATED:

Cops watch drunk aunt swerve onto wrong side of road

Jail over terrorising taxi driver during armed robbery

NAMED: Drink and drug drivers front Emerald court

Confused, drunk miner ends up 80km from home

He said Carbine was unable to produce a drivers licence and tested positive for drugs in his system.

Tests revealed he had meth and marijuana in his system.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, who worked as a station hand, was doing drug counselling as part of parole for other offending.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Carbine to pay $850 in fines and disqualified him from driving for four months.

"You must make sure you do something about your drug usage," he said.

"Otherwise you will end up having your licence taken off you for longer periods of time."

Traffic convictions were recorded.

drug driver name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Someone will die': Businessman defiant in free air fight

        premium_icon 'Someone will die': Businessman defiant in free air fight

        News A Rainbow Beach businessman is refusing to back down in a stoush with the State Govt over free air for 4WDs

        BREAKING: Meet the man tasked with cleaning up council

        premium_icon BREAKING: Meet the man tasked with cleaning up council

        News Gympie council has named its replacement for controversial CEO Bernard Smith

        Caloundra Music Festival cancels 2020 event

        premium_icon Caloundra Music Festival cancels 2020 event

        Entertainment Caloundra Music Festival announces event cancellation

        Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        premium_icon Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        News Three ponies died in the shocking attack