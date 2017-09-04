31°
Metal pole impales driver, passenger forced to drive

The driver of this car was struck in the head by a metal pole that flew off the back of a truck travelling on the Burnett Hwy on Sunday.
The driver of this car was struck in the head by a metal pole that flew off the back of a truck travelling on the Burnett Hwy on Sunday.
Frances Klein
by

A HUNK of steel that flew off the back of a truck and smashed into a driver's head causing serious injury on the Burnett Hwy has ignited a police search for the truck.

The 48-year-old driver was passing the truck in his Chrysler sedan on Friday night north of Nanango when the metal object flew through his car windscreen striking him in the head.

His passenger, a 46-year-old man, was forced to lie the driver in the back seat and drive the severely damaged car to the nearest service station at Goomeri where there was phone reception to make an emergency call.

This metal bar fell from the back of a truck hitting a nearby drive and causing serious injury.
This metal bar fell from the back of a truck hitting a nearby drive and causing serious injury.

The driver from Tenterfield, NSW was bleeding profusely from the head and taken to Kingaroy Hospital and then airlifted to Brisbane in a stable condition.

A Gympie police officer said the truck, described as a flatbed truck with a New Holland round baler and hay raker on the back, had been reportedly travelling about 80km an hour southbound when the incident occurred at 6.25pm.

Police need help finding this truck after a metal bar fell from the back of it striking a driver behind.
Police need help finding this truck after a metal bar fell from the back of it striking a driver behind.

"It is possible the driver may not know they were involved in a crash,” a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the crash or the driver of the truck.

Anyone with information should contact local police, Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  goomeri gympie crashes pole police truck

Gympie Times
