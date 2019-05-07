Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lady Gaga is pretty in pink at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lady Gaga is pretty in pink at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Celebrity

Lady Gaga strips at Met Gala

by Nadia Salemme
7th May 2019 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Wearing four separate looks, Lady Gaga has turned heads at the Met Gala - the most OTT fashion event of the year.

The Oscar-winner, 32, sported a billowing Brandon Maxwell-designed gown on the dusty pink-coloured carpet in New York, before removing the top layer, to reveal a strapless black dress underneath.

But it didn't stop there. The A Star is Born actor went a step further, emerging in a figure-hugging fuchsia frock, before stripping down to her bra, knickers, and a pair of fishnet stockings teamed with huge platform boots.

She is truly living up to this year's theme Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion", with Vogue describing it as a "feather and flounce-filled fantasia".

The event, staged by US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is being co-chaired by Gaga, along with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles and Serena Williams.

 

Lady Gaga transformed her outfit on the pink carpet. Picture: Getty Images
Lady Gaga transformed her outfit on the pink carpet. Picture: Getty Images

 

 

She’s a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images
She’s a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

 

From pink … to strapless black. Picture: Getty Images
From pink … to strapless black. Picture: Getty Images

 

She needed a hand. Picture: Getty Images
She needed a hand. Picture: Getty Images

 

 

The Oscar-winner had more in store … Picture: Getty Images
The Oscar-winner had more in store … Picture: Getty Images

 

The final unveil. Picture: Getty Images
The final unveil. Picture: Getty Images

 

There's one word for that entire spectacle: CAMP. Lady Gaga, chantay you stay.

Also nailing the camp theme: Pose star Billy Porter, who arrived like Cleopatra, being carried aloft by a slew of hunky helpers:

Billy Porter is carried on the red carpet as he arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the
Billy Porter is carried on the red carpet as he arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/AP

Porter delivered the drama even after he dismounted his throne:

Billy Porter attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the
Billy Porter attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Charles Sykes/AP

Celine Dion is here looking exactly as you'd expect Celine Dion to look at a Camp-themed Met Gala.

God I love this day. Guys, isn't this just the best day?

Celine Dion attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the
Celine Dion attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Evan Agostini/AP

Serena Williams looks gorge in this embellished yellow dress:

Mellow yellow from Serena Williams. Picture: Getty Images
Mellow yellow from Serena Williams. Picture: Getty Images

 

Vogue's European editor-at-large Hamish Bowles is a man unafraid of colour:

Hamish Bowles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the
Hamish Bowles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Evan Agostini/AP

Here's a glam-goth Laverne Cox:

Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox. Picture: Getty Images
Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox. Picture: Getty Images

Those are the highlights so far - check out every arrival in our comprehensive Met Gala red carpet gallery:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
anna wintour celebrity fashion harry styles kim kardashian lady gaga met gala

Top Stories

    Man with million dollar beard drops in on Gympie

    premium_icon Man with million dollar beard drops in on Gympie

    News Charity roadtrip of industry celebrities drops in on Gympie barber; one of only a handful of stops.

    Gympie based business has 'tiny' way to beat housing crisis

    premium_icon Gympie based business has 'tiny' way to beat housing crisis

    News Size really does matter when it comes to getting value for money

    Gympie pharmacy offers free flu shot for emergency staff

    premium_icon Gympie pharmacy offers free flu shot for emergency staff

    News Police, ambulance and firies can get free flu shots in Gympie

    PICS: Cats stuck in the mud at 1-3 after heavy Kedron loss

    premium_icon PICS: Cats stuck in the mud at 1-3 after heavy Kedron loss

    News They hinted at a comeback in the third, but Gympie were well beaten.