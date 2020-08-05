Message to the Qld Government: 'Close borders now'

IT'S time to close Queensland's borders and for all returning travellers to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine, to protect the health of our most vulnerable.

That's the message The Chronicle is today sending the Queensland Government after readers voiced their concerns about the border and people crossing it illegally.

When asked on Facebook if they wanted to see a hard closure of Queensland's border again, 95 per cent of 1000 voters said the border should be closed.

The call came after three Logan men were charged by police after showing an incorrect border pass which declared they had not been in a virus hotspot, when they had been in Victoria.

Reader poll Should we close Queensland's border fully? Yes

No Vote View Results

This followed last week's incident where three Logan girls also did not declare they had been to Melbourne, with one testing positive to COVID-19.

The Queensland border is currently closed to all Victorian and Greater Sydney residents, but it's up to travellers to declare they have been to those locations. It is an offence to supply false information.

The call also comes as a man was able to legally return to Toowoomba from Afghanistan, where he tested positive to COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Premier was continuing to monitor the situation in relation to the border.