Deb Frecklington at Parliament house. Picture by Richard Gosling
News

Merry Christmas from Deb

Staff Reporter
18th Dec 2020 11:24 AM

Letter to the Editor

As 2020 draws to a close, I would like to wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and health, happiness and prosperity for 2021.

There is no doubt that this year has been dominated by Covid-19 and the many changes it has meant for our daily lives. The impact of this pandemic has been felt far and wide, but if there are any positives to be found, it has confirmed the benefits of living in a regional area, our resilience and ability to adapt to the challenges we are presented. Let’s hope that the New Year brings a fresh outlook for us all.

Deb Frecklington Parliament . Pic Annette Dew

It is also important to acknowledge the ongoing dry conditions around the Electorate and the hardship our primary producers continue to face. While a few areas have received some rainfall, more is welcome to replenish our dams, tanks, creeks and river systems.

From my family to yours, may you have a joyous and safe Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.

Nananga MP Deb Frecklington

