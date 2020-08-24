Menu
Temperatures dropped to -4 C in Crediton on Wednesday July 15. Cloudbreak Lowlines Cattle and Eungella Beef owner Mandy Tennent captured photos of the early morning frost. Mackay weather, cold, generic.
Mercury to plunge overnight again across Gympie region

Shelley Strachan
24th Aug 2020 4:24 PM
KEEP your winter woolies and ugg boots handy tonight because tomorrow morning things are going to get distinctly chilly once again, with Gympie in for a minimum of just 2C overnight, and other parts of the region braced for an even chillier start.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects temperatures in the region to get down to between 0C and 6C overnight tonight as the region continues to feel the effects of the cold air mass that has moved in behind the weekend winds.
Tomorrow’s cold start will then open up to a beautiful sunny winter’s day with a maximum of 24C and light winds.

Overnight minimums are expected be between 4 and 6 degrees below average, though no new records are expected to be set.

The nights should warm up slightly as of Wednesday, a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said.

