Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book serggn
Crime

Mental health breakdown after toddler son killed by mother

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
2nd Jul 2019 2:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN suffering from depression and anxiety after his former partner was jailed for killing their toddler son three years ago has been fined after breaching a domestic violence order.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court for breaching the order twice in two days.

The court heard he had just been to a mental health appointment when his relationship with his current pregnant partner broke down, he took off with her bank card and withdrew money from an ATM.

The next night, he sent her messages via Facebook accusing her of being an unfit mother.

He was fined $850 and convictions were recorded.

More Stories

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bay singer at Muster: Raise a beer for our Ali S

    premium_icon Bay singer at Muster: Raise a beer for our Ali S

    News A country boy making country music, Hervey Bay's Ali Sacipovic has taken his songs all the way to the Gympie Music Muster

    1110ha sports park proposed for Mary Valley

    premium_icon 1110ha sports park proposed for Mary Valley

    Council News Plan for three major events to be held every year.