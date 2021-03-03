Menu
Cooloola Coast Bowls: 2021 Men's Pairs Champions Dave Livick and Gary Holyoak .
Sport

Men’s Pairs champions for Cooloola Coast bowls revealed

Shelley Strachan
3rd Mar 2021 4:30 PM
Tuesday 23rd February 2021 Nominated Jackpot Pairs.

More practice for the final of the pairs championship. The winners of the second round were Peter Ross and Sue Pollitt. The overall winners were Gary Holyoak and Dave Livick.

Gary Holyoak and Dave Livick
Gary Holyoak and Dave Livick

 

Thursday 25th February 2021 Mixed Social Bowls

Another very hot day but didn‘t turn the bowlers away with 34 players. The winners with the highest score were Sue Pollitt, Sher Pearson and Jean Heidemann.

 

Friday night saw one lucky person going home $880 richer, winning the jackpot joker. The kind gentleman donated $200 to the club so next Friday night the jackpot will start at $400.

Cooloola Coast Bowls: Jean Heidemann, Sher Pearson and Sue Pollitt.
Cooloola Coast Bowls: Jean Heidemann, Sher Pearson and Sue Pollitt.

 

Saturday 27th February 2021

The finals of the Men’s pairs championship was played and the runners up were Trevor Uhl and Ross Ashley. Men’s pairs champions for 2021 are Gary Holyoak and Dave Livick, congratulations.

Sunday 28th February 2021

The spin of the wheel came up lowest winning margin. We had yet another tie and after a countback of ends the winners were Jill Falzon, Sher Pearson and Terry Rogers.

 

Happy Days on and off the Green.

The New Boy

