31°
News

Meningococcal vaccination to save newborn lives

by Rose Brennan

AUSTRALIAN children will be able to get a potentially lifesaving meningococcal jab from as young as two months old.

Previously parents had to wait until their child was 12 months old to get them a vaccine, which covers four strains of meningococcal. But the Therapeutic Goods Administration has now approved the GSK Menveo (r) vaccine for use from two months old.

Meningococcal is circulating widely across Australia with a surge in the numbers of people falling ill fuelled by a spike in the W-strain.

Experts are baffled by the surge in meningococcal but Sydney University's infectious disease specialist Professor Robert Booy said it's believed the horror influenza season is contributing to the problem.

People can carry the meningococcal bacteria in their throat without being sick but influenza can cause the bacteria to invade the bloodstream and develop the disease.

More at The Daily Telegraph

Topics:  meningococcal newborn vaccination

News Corp Australia
Neighbours Aid coming to Gympie

Neighbours Aid coming to Gympie

FOLK who love a bargain, seasoned op shoppers and people who need good quality secondhand goods should all be getting excited about a new op shop.

Gympie businesses set to glitter

RECOGNISING THE BEST: Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Ben Riches (right) with last year's Trainees of the Year, Jarrod Clouston and Louise Lovell, from Heaven Leigh Cupcakes.

Unprecedented number of entries in Gympie Chamber awards

Club in shock after sudden passing of Gympie sporting legend

Brent Forsyth (with ball) in action for the Cats in 2015

Aussie rules club in mourning

Fearful of One Nation, Palaszczuk is now all about the jobs

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

She is trying to protect herself from the rise of One Nation.

Local Partners