Is Mal Meninga right about us needing a new anthem?

MENINGA: DO AUSTRALIANS need to have another look at its national anthem, Advance Australia Fair?

MENINGA: DO AUSTRALIANS need to have another look at its national anthem, Advance Australia Fair? David Thomas

DO AUSTRALIANS need to have another look at its national anthem, Advance Australia Fair?

One of the most famous names in Australian rugby and Bundaberg born Mal Meninga thinks we do and is calling for referendum.

Writing about the politic issue in his NRL column this weekend Meninga said "it is time for the Australian people, I believe, to have another conversation about their national anthem".

For 35 years the Advance Australia Fair has been the official national anthem of the country of green and gold.

Meninga detailed the history of the anthem and how it had come to be chosen through a competition and then a plebiscite.

Politics changed the song that is sang by those who are proud to call this great land home a number of times and before the Hawke government had its say and made it official.

More than three decades later Meninga wants the song put on the table again.

"So that all came about through the nation's consent. And while the indigenous population has been talking about Advance Australia Fair for a long time, I cannot see why there can't be debate about it again now," he wrote.

"I can't see any reason why we can't ask all of Australia once again what is a true and contemporary song for Australia now. Let's have a referendum."

He wrote that times had changed since the last decision was made.

"We've had major decisions around indigenous Australia such as native title recognition and cultural heritage being revived," he wrote.

"We've had the national Sorry Day so Australians - all Australians - are very aware of our national history, maybe more aware than they were before."

He said its the perfect time to have a national debate and let the people of Australia have their say again.

"If we have a national anthem that offends our indigenous people, let's see what all of Australia thinks," the column said.

"I feel we do need a change to be more contemporary."

Meninga said Australia was a multicultural society so it should be a multicultural anthem in his opinion.

"A lot of country now is third and fourth generation Australia," he said.

"I am a proud South Sea Islander with Vanuatu and Solomon Islands heritage, but I am also a proud Australian."

Is Meninga right? Do we need to have another look at our patriotic song?