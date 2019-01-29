Menu
Menace busted doing 173km/h through Mary Valley

JOSH PRESTON
by
29th Jan 2019 6:21 PM
A DRIVER caught speeding on a Mary Valley Road stretch over the weekend was clocked at a whopping 173 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, local Police have confirmed.

Imbil Police officer Bill Greer said traffic units from Brisbane caught the driver, also from the Brisbane area, on the stretch between Bergins Pocket Road and Hyne Estate Road shortly before 11am on Saturday morning.

Imbil Police Acting Sergeant Bill Greer.
Imbil Police Acting Sergeant Bill Greer. Renee Albrecht

Acting Sergeant Greer said the police vehicle had been travelling in the opposite direction along the stretch and clocked the driver using a mobile radar shortly before pulling him over.

He said the driver's licence was suspended for six months on top of a traffic infringement notice incorporating a $1,218 fine plus 8 demerit points.　　

