Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Men seriously burned after gas explosion near Gympie

21st May 2018 6:51 AM

TWO men have suffered serious burns after a suspected gas bottle explosion at Tuchekoi, south of Gympie.

Paramedics confirmed two male patients, reported to be in their 30s but not confirmed, were being treated for serious burns after an incident at a property on Old Bruce Hwy, Tuchekoi, just before 5pm yesterday afternoon.

One of the men was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with arm, hand, leg and potential airway burns, while the other man was rushed to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital -with burns to the leg and arm.

Both were in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, who extinguished the alight container, also assisted QAS with first aid.

The explosion did not cause a structure fire, a QFS spokeswoman said.

QAS tweeted reporting the incident was a gas bottle explosion in a shed.

burnt explosion fire and rescue gas bottle gympie region hospital tuchekoi
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Beloved Gympie community leader dies

    premium_icon Beloved Gympie community leader dies

    Offbeat Legacy of remarkable service left behind as community farewells a man who influenced generations of Gympie's families.

    Border control hits home for Gympie women

    premium_icon Border control hits home for Gympie women

    News Two women face fine and costs over property boundary dispute

    BAM: Just like that it was 3.7C again

    BAM: Just like that it was 3.7C again

    Weather Monday morning starts with equal coldest day of the year so far

    • 21st May 2018 7:40 AM
    Opposition pledges millions to highway upgrade

    premium_icon Opposition pledges millions to highway upgrade

    News Multi-million dollar funding promise will upgrade the Bruce Highway

    Local Partners