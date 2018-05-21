Men seriously burned after gas explosion near Gympie

TWO men have suffered serious burns after a suspected gas bottle explosion at Tuchekoi, south of Gympie.

Paramedics confirmed two male patients, reported to be in their 30s but not confirmed, were being treated for serious burns after an incident at a property on Old Bruce Hwy, Tuchekoi, just before 5pm yesterday afternoon.

One of the men was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with arm, hand, leg and potential airway burns, while the other man was rushed to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital -with burns to the leg and arm.

Both were in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, who extinguished the alight container, also assisted QAS with first aid.

The explosion did not cause a structure fire, a QFS spokeswoman said.

QAS tweeted reporting the incident was a gas bottle explosion in a shed.