Men seriously burned after gas explosion

by Sophie Chirgwin
20th May 2018 5:50 PM

TWO men have suffered serious burns after a suspected gas bottle explosion on a southeast Queensland property.

Paramedics confirmed two male patients were being treated for burns to their torso after an incident at a property on Old Bruce Hwy, Tuchekoi, south of Gympie, just before 5pm on Sunday.

 

One of the men will be airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital, while the other man will be transported to a hospital on the Sunshine Coast.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also on scene assisting QAS with first aid.

QAS tweeted reporting the incident was a gas bottle explosion in a shed.

