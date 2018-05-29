Menu
The remains of Bruce Saunders, centre, were found on a rural property near Gympie in November. Peter Koenig, left, and Greg Roser, right, have been charged with murder.
Men to fight murder charge over woodchipper death

Chloe Lyons
29th May 2018 12:47 PM
TWO men who were charged with murder after a Coast man was killed in an industrial-grade woodchipper have said they will fight the charges against them.

Gregory Lee Roser, 59, and Peter John Koenig, 61, were arrested this morning and charged with murder and perverting the course of justice after the death of Bruce Saunders, 54, on a Gympie property last year.

A 57-year-old woman was also arrested today in Coolangatta and will face the same charges.

Mr Koenig appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this afternoon via video link from the watchhouse dressed in a standard green Queensland Corrections jumper and shorts.

His lawyer Chelsea Emery told the court her client would be defending the charges, as did Mr Roser's lawyer, Gabe Hutchinson.

It's unclear whether the trio will apply for bail.

Mr Koenig and Mr Roser will appear before court again on August 3 for a committal mention.

