Men crash into pole, try to carjack would-be helpers

A man has been jailed after attempting to flee the scene of a car crash in witnesses’ cars. Picture: File

Two men involved in a car crash made violent attempts at fleeing in the cars of witnesses who tried to help them, a court has heard.

Jake Ewen Lee Smith, 23, was on Wednesday jailed for his conduct after the car in which he was a passenger crashed into a light pole at Diddillibah on April 13.

Maroochydore District Court heard Smith was on parole when he and a co-accused entered four cars with the intent of stealing them.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark said the first victim was a man who tried to offer assistance to the men.

"(Asking) if they were all right, if they needed to go to hospital or wanted to call an ambulance," Mr Stark said.

He said violence, including pushing, was involved in Smith and his co-accused's attempts to take the man's car.

The court heard a second car parked nearby had a flat battery and the owner of a third car grabbed her handbag out before the men reached it.

"You've got to help me," Smith's co-accused told the owner of the fourth car.

Mr Stark said the owner of that car was also pushed.

"(The co-accused) proceeded to try and take the car alongside this defendant," Mr Stark said.

"Bystanders intervened and ultimately restrained them before police arrived."

Police found a small amount of marijuana in Smith's shorts when he was arrested.

The court heard he was on parole at the time for previous unlawful use offences and he was immediately returned to jail.

Smith on Wednesday pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawfully entering a vehicle with intent to commit an indictable offence with violence in company, two counts of unlawfully entering a vehicle with intent to commit an indictable offence in company, and one charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

He had been in custody for 177 days.

Mr Stark said Smith's co-accused was the driver of the crashed car and the primary offender.

He was yet to be sentenced.

Defence barrister David Crews said his client previously had problems using ice but the drug was not a feature of the offending.

"Although he was using cannabis," Mr Crews said.

"That was found on him."

He said Smith had obtained work in prison and wanted to turn his life around, aspiring to work for his dad upon his release.

Mr Crews said a further jail sentence didn't need to be "crushing" on Smith.

"Since June 10, 2019, he has spent less than three months in the community," Mr Crews said.

Judge Gary Long said while Smith was not the primary offender, he supported his co-offender's attempt to get into another car.

"Obviously the intentions of the two of you was to obtain another vehicle to drive away, or be driven away from the scene," Mr Long said.

He considered Smith was subjected to "added difficulties" in prison due to COVID-19 and that he was motivated to turn his life around.

Smith was sentenced to two years in jail with parole eligibility after serving six months.

He will be eligible for parole on April 7, next year.